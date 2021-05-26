Nanostructured tin gas sensors could help the world tackle the climate crisis

In a paper published by the Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (PCCP) journal, researchers from Surrey, in collaboration with colleagues from São Paulo State University (UNESP), Brazil, detail how gas sensor devices can play an important role in the fight against climate change by monitoring emission sources such as nitrogenous gasses.

The research team used different combinations of the tin oxide system and constructed two device groups: devices containing a single structure nanofabricated in a Dual Beam Microscope; and a number of them in a “carpet” mode. The two devices configuration allowed the researchers to estimate the materials depletion layer (Debye length), and to propose gas-solid interaction mechanisms between the NO 2 and the reduced/stoichiometric surfaces.

Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute and Head of the Nano-Electronics Centre at the University of Surrey, said: “Our remarkable team of researchers at Surrey and colleagues in São Paulo have been assessing and developing gas sensor devices to help tackle the climate crisis – the top priority of our time. We will do all we can to help the world reach net zero by 2050.”